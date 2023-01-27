TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Maggie The Toucan was stolen from the Horsepower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary earlier this week.

Staff discovered Maggie’s cage was broken into Thursday morning as they prepared to feed the exotic birds.

“They tried to cut the lock, but they couldn’t cut it, so they broke the hook to the lock, the screws and stuff, they pulled that open,” shared Armando Gort, HorsePower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary founder.

Maggie is 5 years old and has spent most of her life at the sanctuary.

“If people don’t know how to take care of her, she won’t make it,” Gort said.

According to Gort, the thief or thieves entered from the back of the property where cameras on-site didn’t capture the break-in.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the crime as exotic birds like Maggie can cost thousands of dollars.

“The bird was pretty expensive, so it’s considered grand theft so the police were here the day after and took fingerprints.”

The sanctuary has started a GoFundMe to raise money to offer an award to anyone that can lead police to Maggie’s location.