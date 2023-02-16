Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, but some states have a bigger hankering than others. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Loosen your belt, Michigan’s “top-rated” chicken wing restaurant, the Detroit Wing Company, is coming to Tampa!

The highly rated chicken wing restaurant is scheduled to open its very first Florida location across the street from USF in Tampa on Saturday, Feb 18.

The store will be located at 5006 E. Fowler Street.

The chain, which has been featured in Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed News, and MSNBC along, is best known for its chicken wings, which are said to feature no preservatives, no artificial flavoring, and no MSG.

The company is also known for serving its famous Mac ‘N Cheese, as well as Poutine — a French fry dish topped with cheese curds and gravy.

The restaurant said it will offer a number of promotions at the grand opening, like free chicken and French fries to the first 300 guests, a free Detroit Wing Company hat for the first 100 guests, and a chance to win free chicken for a year for the store’s first 25 customers.

“We are thrilled to open our first Detroit Wing Company location in Tampa,” said Alex Merturi, owner of the franchise. “Expanding into this great city is an honor for us, and we’re ready to serve our world-class wings to the Tampa Bay area!”

The restaurant will feature takeout and delivery services through online ordering service, DoorDash.

Merturi said the restaurant location is also hiring for several positions. For more information, click here.