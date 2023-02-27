TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and other officials will be discussing the results of a three-month investigation into a local drug ring Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 21 people were arrested in “Operation Checkmate,” which sought to take apart a “violent gang’s distribution of deadly narcotics.”

Two of the arrests were said to be top leaders in the gang.

Deputies said they seized over $800,000 in drugs and other items bought with illegally earned cash.

Chronister will be joined by Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody and DEA Special Agent Mike Ferguson at 10:30 a.m. for a press conference on the matter. We will carry it here.