Tony Dungy and family pitch in to help Salvation Army in Tampa

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – In bright green and red costumes, Tony Dungy, his wife Lauren, and their children stood outside of a Publix in Lutz ringing a bell next to a big red kettle for the Salvation Army.

“This time of year, it always goes through your mind, who is taking care of the people who can’t take care of themselves. Our kids have great Christmas’s but a lot of people don’t and the Salvation Army is huge in providing for them,” said Tony Dungy.

His wife Lauren says the effort is important for their entire family.

“We know that there are many families that need help and they need support, so our children, we are all excited about jumping in and reaching out to those in need,” said Lauren Dungy.

It’s been a difficult year for the Salvation Army, COVID-19 has made it difficult for many people to volunteer and as a result, donations are down.

“We have an increased need, 300 percent more people are coming to us so we need people to step up and volunteer,” said Andy Miller with the Salvation Army.

Miller says the Dungy’s are their best bell ringers and this year they’ve added to their effort with a “virtual kettle” to allow people to donate online.

“The virtual kettle is so nice because there would be people who feel like, I’d like to get out and contribute but I don’t know if I should or I may have a health condition and is it good to be out in crowds, so they can go online,” said Tony Dungy.

For more on how on the Dungy family “virtual kettle” and how you can donate visit the Salvation Army’s website.