Tom Brady provides meals for Tampa Bay healthcare workers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady along with PostMates helped deliver meals to essential workers in Tampa.

TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero teamed up with Postmates for the delivery service’s #BetterThanSanta campaign to show their gratitude for essential workers on the front lines of the COVID pandemic delivering TB12 Performance Meals to 12 departments at AdventHealth Tampa.

Shoutout to @Adventhealth and a HUGE THANK YOU to our healthcare workers in Tampa and across the country. You all are WARRIORS! https://t.co/gX11eFDkMc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 8, 2020

As part of the #BetterThanSanta campaign, now until 6 p.m. EST on Dec. 10 anyone can submit a wish on Twitter using the hashtags #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesContest, and Postmates just might grant it.

For more information about #BetterThanSana visit PostMates website.