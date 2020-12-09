Tom Brady provides meals for Tampa Bay healthcare workers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady along with PostMates helped deliver meals to essential workers in Tampa.
TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero teamed up with Postmates for the delivery service’s #BetterThanSanta campaign to show their gratitude for essential workers on the front lines of the COVID pandemic delivering TB12 Performance Meals to 12 departments at AdventHealth Tampa.
As part of the #BetterThanSanta campaign, now until 6 p.m. EST on Dec. 10 anyone can submit a wish on Twitter using the hashtags #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesContest, and Postmates just might grant it.
For more information about #BetterThanSana visit PostMates website.
