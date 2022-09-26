TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation suspended all tolls on the Selmon Expressway until further notice as per Governor DeSantis’ order on Monday.

The governor said his order to suspend tolls will aid in evacuation efforts across the Bay area. Other toll suspensions may come “if warranted,” DeSantis said.

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will remain open eastbound until further notice.

Drivers can check THEA’s home page for an “up-to-the-minute status” on the direction of the REL. The Reversible Express Lane (REL) will not open westbound until further notice.

