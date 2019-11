PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by a family member in Plant City, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the child was run over by the family vehicle in the 3900 block of Highway 60 West.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to provide an update to this incident later Tuesday evening.

