TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A toddler was killed in a crash in East Tampa on Thursday.

The crash happened at he intersection of North 50th Street and East 23rd Avenue in Hillsborough County.

A 2-year-old died in the collision, but there is still no word on what led to the incident.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins said.