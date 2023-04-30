TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned after falling into a swimming pool at the family’s home Sunday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the Beach Park area. TPD said Barrett’s daughter, Arrayah, 2, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The police department said that despite emergency efforts, Arrayah died a short time later.

TPD said this is an ongoing investigation, but the incident is not believed to be suspicious in nature. TPD added that it was purely accidental and a tragic incident.

Following the tragic news, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on Twitter giving their condolences to Barrett’s family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the statement read.

Barrett’s Instagram showed that Arrayah had just turned 2 a few weeks ago, on April 19.

The linebacker shared photos of Arrayah for her birthday with the caption, “Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2.”

Several NFL teams have also shared their condolences to the Barrett family on social media, including the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette shared a photo of him and Barrett on social media with the caption, “In this game all we take away is the Money, Memories, and friendships Shaq I love you brother praying for you one of the best guys I’ve ever met God send your hands over his family at this time 🙏❤”

Countless NFL fans, current and former players, flooded social media to share their support for Shaq and his family. Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor, also shared her condolences to the Barrett family on Twitter.

Sending my sincerest condolences to Shaq and his entire family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. ❤️ https://t.co/ilt3Lmv9ET — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) April 30, 2023

Shaquil and his wife Jordanna share three older children, Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah Barrett. Arrayah was the youngest of the four. She was born just a few months after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV.

The 30-year-old linebacker, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year as a Buccaneer. Before coming to Tampa Bay, he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

This story will be updated with information as we receive it.