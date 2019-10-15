Toddler dies after being left in hot jeep in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old who was left inside a hot Jeep for most of the day on Monday.

Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report an unresponsive toddler on North 19th Street.

Deputies said the toddler’s parents allegedly left the girl in their Jeep sometime in the morning and went about their day.

The girl died at the hospital. Her name is being withheld.

The parents are the ones who called police. Authorities say they have other kids.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play, but it’s too soon to rule out criminal charges.

Neighbors are heartbroken for the family.

“It’s hard to wrap your mind around it, but sometimes it just happens that someone forgets someone is in the backseat and we have a tragedy on our hands,” said Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

“As a parent, I don’t see how I could do it but I feel for the family,” said Marie Burr, a neighbor.

