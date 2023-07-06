HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A toddler died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Hillsborough County, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Sheldon Road and Mayflower Road in the Town ‘n’ Country area, deputies said.

Northbound lanes of Sheldon Road are closed between Mayflower Road and Fountain Avenue, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s a “very active” investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputies are expected to give an update at 6:30 a.m. WFLA will stream the news conference in the player above.