TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE global ambassador and Tampa philanthropist Titus O’Neil and the Bullard Family Foundation will host their annual Back-To-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium next month.

O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, and his foundation will host the fifth annual event on Aug. 6, presented by AdventHealth and Skanska. The event will start at 9:01 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests will be able to get a free backpack filled with school supplies, utilize free medical, dental and vision services and take advantage of complimentary haircuts. There will be food and entertainment.

“There are thousands of students and teachers in need of resources in our school district,” said Bullard. “I’m so honored by how our foundation’s corporate partners have stepped up again in a big way to ensure our students are prepared for the start of school, not only with backpacks and school supplies, but also with haircuts, and health services and so much more. It goes without saying that we are all richer for giving.”

To prepare for the event, over 500 volunteers will stuff more than 30,000 backpacks with school supplies at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Volunteers with the “Big Backpack Build” event will fill backpacks with writing utensils, notebooks, folders and glue sticks.

Registration for the Back-To-School Bash is not required, but families must register for medical, dental and eye care services. Families can register by going online. Backpack registration is also available online prior to the event.