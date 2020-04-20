Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Titus O’Neil, Jameis Winston to donate $50K to Metropolitan Ministries

Hillsborough County

Their donation will help provide meal boxes for homebound families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thaddeus Bullard, also known as WWE superstar Titus O’Neil, through his Bullard Family Foundation and former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will be donating a combined $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries to provide meals to homebound families in Tampa Bay.

“I am excited to be able to step up in a big way with Metropolitan Ministries once again to help our community,” said Bullard. “With Jameis’ contribution, this impact is even greater, and I’m so proud. These families need the help and hopefully this will not only fill their refrigerators, but it will lift their spirits to know that we are thinking about them and that we care.”

On Tuesday and Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies, caregivers from Assisting Hands Gulf Coast will spend the day delivery the meals to families, many of which are homebound due to medical reasons or a lack of transportation.

“During my time here in Tampa, I have met some great leaders. But Titus is simply one of the best. Our hearts align when it comes to giving back to our community, so this was an easy decision,” said NFL quarterback Jameis Winston. “Even though I’m not quarterback for the local team anymore, Tampa Bay is still my community. I love my community, and I am happy to help.”

For those who are homebound and need delivery of food to Pinellas, Polk or Pasco counties, please call Metropolitan Ministries at 813-290-1000 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

