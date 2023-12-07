HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are asking for help in solving a cold case that left a 15-year-old Bloomingdale High School student dead.

Deputies said 15-year-old Laci Gilileo was shot at a Halloween party on Harney Road on Oct. 30, 2022. Gilileo was later found at a nearby Petrol Mart on 11511 U.S. Highway 301. She was taken to a hospital and died.

Deputies learned an argument took place at the party, then a shooting occurred. Detectives said they have reason to believe numerous people have not come forward to be interviewed, which could be a piece that helps solve the crime.

“Our dedicated detectives never stop pursuing justice,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We hope we can give the families impacted by this senseless violence some sort of healing this holiday season by solving this case. If you were at this party or know someone who was there, please contact our detectives. No lead is too small.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.