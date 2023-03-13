LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog in Lithia with zip ties and electrical wire embedded in her neck.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay said a brown and white mixed breed dog was found abandoned in a wooded area near Old Hopewell Road and Henry George Road in Lithia on Feb. 24.

Authorities said the dog had suffered a large laceration under her neck, requiring immediate medical care.

Hillsborough County Animal Control Officers set an overnight trap to safely contain the dog. The next day, she was taken to the Pet Resource Center so she could undergo surgery to remove the zip ties and electrical wire that had been embedded in her neck, officials said.

Authorities said the dog, named Harper, is recovering well from her severe injuries. She is also being treated for heartworms.

Harper is believed to be 2 years old and weighs 48 pounds. Officials said she may have recently had a litter of puppies.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.