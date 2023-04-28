TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tiny home community is opening up in Hillsborough County on Saturday.

The Oaks community, located on U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa, offers “sustainable housing solutions” and is the first-of-its-kind development.

“The Oaks is not just another tiny house community,” community president Dan Dobrowolski said. “It is a lifestyle that embraces the simplicity of living in a smaller space while still enjoying the amenities and community spirit of a traditional neighborhood.”

Tiny home owners in the community are given their own private lot with green space, landscaping, irrigation and an outdoor deck.

Most units surround a large central park featuring an extensive walking path.

The homes start below $100,000.

“The Oaks is a new kind of community that combines affordability, accessibility and the simplicity of tiny home living with a deep respect for nature,” Dobrowolski adds. “We are excited to showcase this project to the public and share our vision for sustainable living with the world.”

A grand opening will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will include tours of all the available tiny homes.