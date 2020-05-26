Tiny home community opens in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- You can now live large but on a smaller scale in Thonotosassa.

ESCAPE Tampa Bay Village, a community of tiny homes off of Hwy. 301, is now open and leasing.

“ESCAPE is a new 21st century way of the tiny house we do it with a twist. We take it one step further and we are RV certified,” said David Peterson, Development Director for ESCAPE.









Each energy-efficient tiny home is a minimalist’s dream. Peterson says these homes are not only affordable but they’re Sustainable.

“Say a person has a 2 to 3 bedroom home, with these, the size of square footage, the cost to heat them, the cost of electricity, the cost to light them is all minute compared to a normal home,” said Peterson.







The tiny homes are also big on style and feature panoramic windows, full kitchens, large bathrooms, large first floor bedrooms, washer/dryers, plenty of storage, full climate control, LED lighting.

“These are fancied up, top of the line from appliances to counter tops to instillation,” said Peterson.

The tiny homes have also been engineered for extreme weather events like hurricanes and are strapped down.

Currently 10 units are available at ESCAPE Tampa Bay Village. According to Peterson, their tiny homes range from $75,000-$106,000. He predicts these homes will be popular among millennials and retirees.

“Millennials are really taking, how should I say…a new way of living,” Peterson said. “They like to live small and then in return you get to live bigger. The people that are retiring, they don’t want the big yards, and they don’t want the maintenance anymore. These are the things you got to have.”

For more information on ESCAPE Tampa Bay Village, visit their website here.

LATEST STORIES: