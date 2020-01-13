Tigris voted one of USA Today’s 10 best new amusement park attractions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Tigris” at Busch Gardens has been named one of USA Today’s 10Best New Amusement Park Attractions.

Experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick an initial 20 nominees.

Voters across the country chose the top 10 winners.

Tigris opened at the park on April 19. It is Florida’s tallest launch coaster.

The coaster features a 150-foot skyward surge and an inverted heartline roll on more than 1,800 feet of track.

Launching into USA Today's 10Best New Attractions nominees like… 😎 Share and cast your vote daily at https://t.co/zMM424bsRe pic.twitter.com/JG0KAiRCkz — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 5, 2019

The attraction takes guests on a ride at over 60 mph.

“Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando also made the list.

USA Today also named the park’s upcoming wood-steel hybrid coaster “Iron Gwazi” one of the 10 most anticipated roller coasters of 2020.

The opening date for Iron Gwazi has not yet been announced, but it set for spring of this year.