‘Tiger King’ subject still missing, Hillsborough sheriff to give update on Don Lewis search

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will address media regarding missing person Jack Donald Lewis on Tuesday.

“Don” Lewis is the missing ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, a subject of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” one of the most popular shows on Netflix in recent memory.

Lewis was last seen in August of 1997. No arrest has been made in the case.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” – a documentary series about former Oklahoma Joe Exotic’s life and arrest – is currently one of the top Netflix shows in the United States.

Exotic is serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot after he was convicted of an attempt to hire a hitman to kill Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. He was also convicted and sentenced for killing five tigers.

Baskin and her big cat sanctuary are also heavily documented in the series. The disappearance of her first husband, Lewis in 1997, who remains missing to this day, has sparked days of social media debate. Since the Netflix series took off, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has put out a notice seeking leads in Lewis’ disappearance.

Baskin has since spoken out about the documentary series and called it “disappointing.”

