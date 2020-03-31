‘Tiger King’ subject still missing, Hillsborough sheriff to give update on Don Lewis search

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will address media regarding missing person Jack Donald Lewis on Tuesday.

“Don” Lewis is the missing ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, a subject of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” one of the most popular shows on Netflix in recent memory.

Lewis was last seen in August of 1997. No arrest has been made in the case.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” – a documentary series about former Oklahoma Joe Exotic’s life and arrest – is currently one of the top Netflix shows in the United States.

Exotic is serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot after he was convicted of an attempt to hire a hitman to kill Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. He was also convicted and sentenced for killing five tigers.

Baskin and her big cat sanctuary are also heavily documented in the series. The disappearance of her first husband, Lewis in 1997, who remains missing to this day, has sparked days of social media debate. Since the Netflix series took off, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has put out a notice seeking leads in Lewis’ disappearance.

Baskin has since spoken out about the documentary series and called it “disappointing.”

Stay with WFLA.com and WFLA Now on Facebook for the latest update on this “Tiger King” case on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss