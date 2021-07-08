Tickets now on sale for Tampa Bay Comic Con after turbulent 2020

*The video above features highlights from the 2019 cosplay (costume) contest at Tampa Bay Comic Con

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Comic Con is happening at the Tampa Convention Center this year after being one of the final events in the area to be canceled in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s convention will be held from July 30 through Aug. 1. Tickets are now available online and three-day admission will cost $60, plus service fees, though daily admission is available.

Celebrity guests will return for the event. The only guests currently announced are stars of “The Walking Dead” Chandler Riggs, Dante Basco and Caitlin Glass.

Currently, a total of six comic creator guests will be attending, including Rags Morales, Dan Parent and Larry Welz.

Author Timothy Zahn will also be attending to greet guests.

Tampa Bay Comic Con is currently still taking applications for panels for the event, and a full list of what will go on each day is not yet available. An application for exhibitors is available as well.

In 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Tampa Bay Comic Con was given the green light to go on as planned less than a month before the event, which was scheduled from July 10 to July 12. The convention was then canceled a few weeks later.

Those who pre-ordered tickets or purchased booth or table space for 2020’s convention will have their purchase transferred to this month’s convention.