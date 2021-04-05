Three charged with smuggling drugs into Hillsborough County jail

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people are behind bars after detectives say they were smuggling and selling drugs in the Hillsborough County jail.

Detectives say Michelle Alaine Lipinski, 32, a nurse with NaphCare who is contracted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to provide medical services within the detention facilities was bringing narcotics into the jail.

Through interviews and other investigative techniques, detectives learned Miriam Marti-Benning, 46, would pick up narcotics, heroin, and methamphetamine and brought them to Lipinski so that the drugs could be given to Seneca Dukes, 40, who distributed the drugs throughout the jail.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if other individuals are involved.

Monroe was arrested and charged with two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a detention facility

Dukes has been charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a detention facility.

Marti-Benning is charged with two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a detention facility and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.