Three arrested after shooting at Hillsborough Co. deputies

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects connected to an overnight robbery and shooting incident in Ruskin.

Deputies say shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Dec 9, the victim arrived at a home in Ruskin to meet with the suspects and was robbed at gunpoint.

When deputies arrived at the home they heard multiple shots fired towards them from the property. After announcing themselves as HCSO and demanding the suspects’ exit the home.

A short time later, Gerardo Rios, 20, and a 17-year-old suspect exited the home without incident.

A third suspect, Isaiah Hernandez, 30, who was involved in the initial robbery, but left the home before the shooting incident was taken into custody on Thursday.

Deputies located an AR-15 style rifle, a 40mm pistol and marijuana inside the home with bullet holes later discovered in a mailbox post. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

“The life of crime these individuals were living caught up to them last night when our deputies showed up at their door,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am thankful that none of our deputies were hurt after being shot at by these dangerous individuals who have now been taken off of our streets.”

Rios was charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, in addition to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Hernandez faces charges of robbery with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and petit theft.

While the 17-year-old was charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm and petit theft.