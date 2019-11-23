Thousands run ‘Miles for Moffitt,’ raising money for cancer research

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Nearly 7,000 racers participated in the 14th annual Miles for Moffitt run on Saturday morning. This year, the event raised more than $1.2 million.

All of the proceeds from the annual event go toward funding cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center. Over the past 13 years, Miles for Moffitt has funded 56 pilot research studies, which has led to more than $18 million in additional federal support for cancer research at Moffitt.

Cancer survivor Alicia Defrancesco said research is what saved her life.

“I was in a clinical trial so I understand how important research is because clinical trials saved my life,” she said. “It is important for me to know that this is working and we need the funds to be able to find it.

