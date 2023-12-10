TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Staying healthy, raising money for Special Olympics, and eating chocolate are three things that attracted thousands of people to Downtown Tampa Sunday morning.

For Amber Schweitzer, this year’s hot chocolate run hit home.

“It’s amazing to see all of these people out here supporting Special Olympics,” she said.

As a Special Olympics athlete leader, she was grateful to see just how many people showed up to support an organization near and dear to her heart.

“It’s amazing to compete in all of those sports and to meet new friends and people,” she explained.

Thousands of people competed in the 5K, with even more runners like Keith and Lauryn Balsley competing in the 10K.

“We’re excited,” Keith said. “We love the 10K distance. and we love the Tampa Bay area.”

“We just thought this would be one of the best races they have this winter, so we’re excited to do it,” Lauryn said.

If that wasn’t long enough, some even ran in the 15K, like Renee Marcus and Rod Tiller who told 8 On Your Side their advice to runners who are just starting.

“A lot of running, a lot of training and a lot of believing in yourself,” Marcus explained.

“Say a prayer,” Tiller added. “Have a lot of fun, and enjoy the chocolate.”

If you missed the races, but still want to donate click here.