TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Tampa to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday. More than 4,500 runners participated in the YMCA’s 9th annual Turkey Gobble.

“It’s about doing something great for an amazing cause to help cancer survivors. It’s a day we’re supposed to be thankful and we get to give back,” Dawn Kita with the YMCA said. Thursday’s 5k and 1-mile runs were the largest in the event’s history.

Funds raised by the races are used for the YMCA’s LIVESTRONG program, free for cancer patients and survivors.

“They meet with a trainer in a small group setting, it helps them get strong again, get their stamina back, their confidence back, stability, coordination. It’s great for their mind, body and spirit,” LIVESTRONG Coach Mary Anne Kirsch explained.

Runners decked out in costumes and their furry friends completed the course through a portion of downtown and part of Bayshore Boulevard. For many families the event is a long standing tradition.

“We go for everything that can make this family, fun, community and giving back,” Kita said.

According to Kirsch, it’s a healing experience for members of the LIVESTRONG program. “It’s everything to see how far they come, to see their job, to see when they can do something that they couldn’t do before,” she said.

Leaders at the YMCA are hopeful more families will make it an annual part of their Thanksgiving festivities.