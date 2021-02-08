LIVE: Thousands pack downtown Tampa streets following Super Bowl win

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory in Super Bowl LV thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate.

Our camera crews captured Tampa police arrest a person after they attempted to climb a traffic light pole and multiple people were pepper-sprayed.

Tampa police have suspended all scooter services downtown and Hart buses will not serve downtown Tampa due to the extremely large crowds.

Hart says routes will end at Columbus Ave. through the end of service tonight with regular service resuming Monday.

