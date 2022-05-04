RIVERVIEW, Fla (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Public Schools district is expanding its Cambridge and Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) program in August.
Students involved take advanced academic courses and pass exams administered by the University of Cambridge in England. They are also required to complete 100 community service hours.
Passing the AICE course qualifies students for college credits, Bright Future Scholarships and an AICE diploma.
Thirteen additional high schools and one additional middle school will be offered the program starting this fall. Currently, four HCPS offer the accelerated courses.
- Sumner High School
- Rodgers Middle School
- Ferrell Middle School
- Franklin Middle School
Schools that will start offering the program are:
- Brandon High School
- Blake High School
- Chamberlain High School
- East Bay High School
- Freedom High School
- Jefferson High School
- King High School
- Leto High School
- Middleton High School
- Plant City High Scool
- Riverview High School
- Spoto High School
- Wharton High School
- Shields Middle School
