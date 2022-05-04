RIVERVIEW, Fla (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Public Schools district is expanding its Cambridge and Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) program in August.

Students involved take advanced academic courses and pass exams administered by the University of Cambridge in England. They are also required to complete 100 community service hours.

Passing the AICE course qualifies students for college credits, Bright Future Scholarships and an AICE diploma.

Thirteen additional high schools and one additional middle school will be offered the program starting this fall. Currently, four HCPS offer the accelerated courses.

Sumner High School

Rodgers Middle School

Ferrell Middle School

Franklin Middle School

Schools that will start offering the program are:

Brandon High School

Blake High School

Chamberlain High School

East Bay High School

Freedom High School

Jefferson High School

King High School

Leto High School

Middleton High School

Plant City High Scool

Riverview High School

Spoto High School

Wharton High School

Shields Middle School

