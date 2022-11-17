TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.

Thousands of Hillsborough County residents showed up on the first day of the event Thursday and many walked away with EBT cards.

FDCF leaders told 8 On Your Side residents will be able to use those cards at the grocery stores the next day.

“I can go shopping now, do my groceries and have some food at home for Thanksgiving,” said Mary Roberts, a Hillsborough County resident.

To qualify, residents must bring photo identification and undergo an interview proving they were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“I got called off work for two to three days, and I couldn’t work. That’s two to three hundred dollars I could’ve used for bills that went down the drain,” said Brian Valdes, Hillsborough County resident.

The amount of assistance received varied by household. Residents have two more opportunities to apply in person on Nov. 18-19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A phone interview option is also available on Saturday at 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136.