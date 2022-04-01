TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local authorities have taken down a gasoline theft ring that stole thousands of dollars worth in gas across Tampa Bay, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said multiple people have been arrested for their part in the gasoline thefts.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Florida Highway Patrol to take down what was described as an “organized crime ring.”

Gasoline thefts have plagued the Tampa Bay area as prices spiked amid the U.S. tensions with Russia, which put a strain on the supply of gas.

In Pasco County, four men were arrested for allegedly using a device to manipulate pumps into dispensing gasoline for a small fraction of the cost.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will hold a press conference Monday to discuss how widespread the theft ring was.