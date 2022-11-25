BRANDON, FL (WFLA) Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.

According to the National Retail Federation, over 166 million people are planning to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s eight million more shoppers than in 2021.

Since early on Black Friday, Hillsborough County residents were already taking advantage of the sales.

“We’re all here, we all got the same goal, get some good deals,” said Tara Platt, a shopper.

Platt said Black Friday shopping is a tradition for her family. It’s something they’ve done for 30 years. The family even shows their dedication through matching t-shirts.

“Christmas music is playing, there is Christmas stuff, and it just kind of gets you in the mood for the season,” Platt said.

Westfield Brandon has amped up its security measures for the busy weekend.

“We have extended security hours, we work with HCSO on bringing in officers you may see some of them around the center today,” said Dawn Arvidson, Westfield Brandon Marketing Director.