TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are facing charges for their alleged role in a retail theft operation that stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from area Target and Home Depot stores, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its Organized Retail Theft (ORT) Working Group arranged to buy stolen merchandise from the suspects, who they identified as Christopher Hawkins, 37, and Thianna Robinson, 23.

Hawkins allegedly met up with investigators to sell the stolen items, and was arrested, authorities said.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search his home and recovered more than $8,000 worth of merchandise, including a “staggering” amount of tools, electronics, and other items, which were found in piles under blankets on his living room floor.

The sheriff’s office said Hawkins was arrested on multiple charges, including retail theft of $3,000 or more and dealing in stolen property.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Robinson. Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.

“The meticulous investigation of our Organized Retail Theft Working Group exemplifies our detailed and diligent efforts in combatting this crime. This successful operation not only brought a suspect to justice but also reclaimed over $11,500 in stolen goods,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Let this serve as a warning: retail theft is not a victimless crime, and we will undoubtedly pursue those who aim to disrupt our local economy.”