Thousands expected at final day of Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair comes to an end Sunday night.

After a more than two-month delay due to the pandemic, the fair has gone off without a hitch at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

The fair usually happens in January but was delayed until April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A number of changes were made to protect crowds from the virus. Unlike years pasts, people were required to wear face coverings. There were also hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. Social distancing was encouraged.

Executive Director of the Florida State Fair Cheryl Flood says they usually see more than 450,000 people come through the fair every year. Because of delay, as of right now they’re looking at half that number this year.

The Rollins family were one of many who went the last day. They come to the fair every year.

“My parents brought us when we were little,” Greg Rollins said.

Now, they’re sharing memories with their grandchildren.

“It’s priceless, it’s a lot different to see the enjoyment of the fair through the kid’s eyes, it’s a good thing to see,” Rollins said.

People can ride the rides, eat the delicious and often fried food and watch some unique entertainment from daredevil and lumberjack shows to crazy animal races. A full list of shows is available on the fair’s website.

The gates close at 10 p.m. Sunday.