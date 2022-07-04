TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people lined up along Bayshore Boulevard Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Charles Blanchard from Gibsonton spent the day with his family before bringing his children to the City of Tampa’s Boom by the Bay fireworks display.

“We had a pregame BBQ,” he said. “Just the family. Close, small that’s it.”

Plenty of red, white and blue was also on display at a Star-Spangled Sparkman Wharf.

Carlos Alvarez’ young son came dressed for the holiday.

“It’s the first Fourth for the family,” he said. “This is our first son so it’s an exciting one, it’s an amazing one.”

Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk sponsored the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team performance that featured front flips and a patriotic pyramid for the finale.

“It’s been awesome to be part of this,” Lisa Stephens said. “This is our first year here for Fourth of July. We’ve skied this venue a couple times before.”

Large crowd at the “Star Spangled @sparkmanwharf” to watch the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show presented by Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. Next up the @CityofTampa Boat Parade followed by #FourthofJuly fireworks after dark. pic.twitter.com/V7gukOrm67 — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) July 4, 2022

Josh Lyons and his family from Oklahoma are visiting Tampa Bay for the first time. They found a perfect front row spot on Bayshore to watch the fireworks.

“Love it,” Lyons said. “The palm trees, the sunset, the water. I love it out here. I’m moving here, that’s the next move.”