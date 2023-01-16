TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floats, marching bands, cars and motorcycles lined up at Cascaden Park on Monday morning for the annual City of Tampa MLK Day Parade.

Event organizers said it is the biggest parade in the city to date.

The parade traveled through the streets of East Tampa and ended at Middleton High School.

“It’s very important that we come out, and never forget,” Tampa resident Sandra Mitchel said. “We should never forget what Dr. Martin Luther King did for, not just the United States but for the world.”

Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers served as the parade’s Grand Marshall and said it is important to keep working toward King’s dream.

“It is alive in the heart of the senior citizens, the younger people, even our future generation, to understand what Martin Luther king has meant for this country and his legacy lives on today,” Meyers said.

The MLK Day Parade is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation. A portion of the parade fees will be set aside for scholarships benefiting high school students.

For information on how to donate to the scholarship fund, check out the organization’s website.