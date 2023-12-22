TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Thonotosassa man was arrested earlier this month after he was caught driving a stolen car, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

On Dec. 11, deputies stopped a Dodge Charger driven by Marcum Sapp, 27, for several alleged traffic violations at the intersection of East Busch Boulevard and North Larkhall Place.

HCSO said the car was reported stolen from a Pasco County dealership back in June and the VIN was altered, but that wasn’t the only modification Sapp was accused of making to the vehicle. Deputies reported finding a hidden switch that would move a black cover over the license plate to hide it, according to HCSO.

“This individual thought he was going to get away with this crime by hiding the tag of the car he stole. But let me tell you, our detectives are top-notch. They’re not just good; they’re exceptional at what they do,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This is a clear message to criminals: you can’t outsmart us. Our commitment to keeping our community safe is firm, and those who think they can commit a crime, steal from hardworking people and businesses, will face the consequences.”

Sapp was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN.

Jail records indicate that at the time of his arrest, Sapp was out on bond after a Dec. 3 arrest by the Florida Highway Patrol. In that incident, he was accused of “solicitation by unauthorized wrecker operator.”