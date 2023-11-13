TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… spicy chicken sandwich? A new Chick-fil-A delivery option is taking flight in the Tampa Bay area.

The Brandon/Valrico Chick-fil-A location now offers drone delivery, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday.

To use the new delivery option, customers are asked to select “Chick-fil-A Delivery” when placing an order on the app. Delivery distance is limited, according to the post, but the restaurant did not elaborate on the drone’s delivery radius.

The restaurant’s current delivery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 1504 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.