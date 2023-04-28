TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A waitress in Tampa received a $1,000 tip from a professional soccer player Friday evening.

Florida Tropics goalkeeper Chris Frederick said he gave the Kona Grill waitress the generous tip.

“This means so much to me. I’m a college student, 19 years old, I also played soccer so this is really cool,” server Kyndal Severit said. It’s going to help me out this summer while I’m taking summer classes and all my expenses.”

Severit said she is studying marketing at the University of South Florida.

Frederick said he focuses on making a positive impact in the community by making meaningful connections and helping others.

He also works with marketing company, WiFi Money, and said “the connection was just truly amazing.”