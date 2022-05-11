TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Tampa Police joined family and friends of Nilexia Alexander as they gathered in prayer Wednesday evening, remembering the young life taken far too soon.

Balloons were released in her memory.

The 14-year-old, nicknamed ‘Lexi,’ was murdered by a killer who remains on the streets.

Lexi’s former elementary teacher had this message for the person who took the teen’s life.

“You need to come forward,” Kaneshia Williams-Hall said. “You need to feel guilt, I hope you have no peace. I hope you have no rest. You need to come forward. Anyone who knows anything about this, you need to come forward. That’s the right thing to do,”

Those who loved Lexi came together to pay tribute to a girl who had so much to live for and so many people who loved her. A girl who was found lifeless in an abandoned field.

Pastor Elvis Piggott, who led a prayer service just feet from the location where Lexi’s body was discovered, said this moment was dedicated to honoring the teenager.

“It’s very known that the parents want their children to bury them, and we’re just in a day now where parents are burying their children,” Pastor Piggott said.

Lexi was missing for more than two weeks prior to her death, according to detectives. Temple Terrace Police said the teen was reported as a runaway.

Then, last Friday, detectives from the Tampa Police Department found the body of the 14-year-old off Floribraska Avenue. They said they believe the teen was killed on Friday, May 6th at approximately 4:00 a.m.

When police officers shared the news with the public, Lexi’s mother, Ashley Alexander, broke down during an emotional press conference, sobbing as she clutched a photo of her little girl.

“She was just 14, a 14-year-old girl murdered. For no reason,” she cried.

This grieving mother is begging the public for help.

Ashley Alexander is hoping and praying for answers as homicide detectives search for her daughter’s killer.

Pastor Piggott told the crowd gathered Wednesday night, “We have to be a community that stands together. We have to most definitely get involved with Tampa Police Department, and we have to help them get this killer and bring that person to justice. This baby deserves to get justice for her senseless death. 14 years old, no child should leave this way.”

Tampa police told 8 On Your Side they’ll be going door to door to share fliers that read, ‘Justice for Lexi.’

They’re hoping someone, somewhere out there knows who did this and will provide information so this person can be brought to justice.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.