TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirty Seconds to Mars will make a tour stop in Tampa next year.

The band will play at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Aug. 24 for its Seasons World Tour.

Special guests AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla will join the band on tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

A Live Nation presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. You can use code “BACKSTAGE” to get tickets during the presale.