Third teen dies following Saturday’s head-on crash on US-92

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy becomes the third teenager to die from Saturday’s head-on crash on US-92.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 14-year-old Edgar Ortiz died in the hospital from his injuries Sunday.

Camilo Mustaccio, 17, was driving 15-year-old Lexi Lapointe and a 14-year-old Edgar Ortiz on US-92 near Turkey Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when they collided head-on with a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck.

FHP said Mustacchio, for unknown reasons, drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the truck.

The collision resulted in the death of Mustacchio and Lapointe. Ortiz was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. Ortiz was pronounced dead Saturday.

FHP said none of the teens were wearing seat belts.

Mustacchio was from Dover, Florida, Lapointe from Seffner, and Ortiz from Plant City.

The driver of the delivery truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical.

