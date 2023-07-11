SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – Not a day goes by when Jeremy Bush does not remember what happened to his brother 10 years ago.

“I think about it every day, no matter what,” Bush told News Channel 8. “I lost my brother. I could care less about everything else I lost in the house. Lost my brother. Can never get that back.”

On February 28, 2013, in a Seffner neighborhood, 37-year-old Jeffrey Bush fell to his death down a sinkhole after his bedroom floor collapsed beneath him.

“Opened the door up and there’s a big gaping hole,” Jeremy recalled. “Everything was gone, his bed, him.”

Jeremy jumped into the sinkhole and tried to save his brother.

“Thought I heard my brother yell for me to come get him, help him, so I started digging with my hands trying to get him,” Jeremy said. “Cops pulled me out of the hole.”

Bush said he’s surprised the sinkhole has reopened for a second time since his brother’s tragic death.

“I can’t believe it opened up again. It’s amazing,” he said. “I don’t understand why it keeps opening up.”

A home surveillance camera captured the moment the sinkhole reappeared on Friday morning. Hillsborough County officials said they learned the hole reopened Monday afternoon.

“This is eerily similar down to the exact location, the shape, everything,” Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Division Director Jon-Paul Lavandeira said.

County officials said they measured the sinkhole to be 19 by 16 feet wide and 19 feet deep. A contractor was on site Tuesday afternoon to come up with a remediation plan.

Back in 2015, when the sinkhole reopened, they filled it with gravel instead of grout or concrete.

“If it’s going to reoccur,” Lavandeira said, “it’s preferable that it happen in a location where we can control the situation.”

Bush said he visits the site, where there is a memorial marker for his brother, often.

“I come here on the weekends when I’m not at work,” Bush said, “come to visit him, try to show my respect.”

County officials said the contractor is still finalizing the remediation plan and they could start refilling the sinkhole as early as Wednesday.