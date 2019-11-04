Thieves targeting Tampa Bay area gyms, stealing credit cards

TAMPA (WFLA) – A new trend is hitting bay area fitness centers. Thieves are targeting local LA Fitness gyms, stealing credit cards and wallets.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Offices tells 8 On Your Side the crooks have hit LA Fitness centers in Valrico and Sarasota and Lee Counties.

“It’s easy for these crooks because people don’t know a bad guy from a good guy. Anyone could be going into the locker room just there to work out like anyone else,” says Hillsborough County Sheriff spokesperson Crystal Clark.

Not only are they stealing unlocked lockers inside the gym, but they are also targeting cars in the parking lot.

Recently two men stole a wallet from a car parked in a Valrico parking lot, took the credit cards to an Apple store and purchased a $1,500 iPhone, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are similar cases out of Sarasota and Lee Counties. Authorities are working to learn if they are related.

