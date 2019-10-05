Thieves steal hundreds of dollars in pressure washing equipment

TAMPA (WFLA) – A mobile car detailer is losing his business after a man is caught on camera stealing his pressure washer and generator.

Nicklaus Brathwaite tells 8 On Your Side his pressure washing equipment was stolen Thursday off East Norfolk Street and North 18th Street when a person came and cut the straps holding Brathwaite’s pressure washer and generator in place.

Courtesy: Shae McInturff

Brathwaite tells 8 On Your Side that without his equipment he’s unable to work.

Brathwaite has gotten several messages from people offering to donate equipment and money to help him get back on his feet.

“I’m really just overwhelmed by the amount of support I’ve received,” Brathwaite said.

Brathwaite says it’s not about the money at this point as he would rather get his belongings back.

If you recognize the person in the video please contact Tampa police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Brathwaite can be reached at thewhiteglovedetailer@gmail.com.