BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies responded to Hugo Schmidt Elementary School in Brandon on Tuesday after the principal called 911 saying there were two people on school property, and one had a rifle.

“The school was placed on lockdown due to the fact that over 100 students and staff were on campus for summer school,” Enforcement Operations Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said.

Deputies yelled at an 18-year-old and his 14-year-old cousin to lay down on the ground and drop the weapon.

“They located the suspect, tactically approached the suspect, they could’ve been in eminent danger with a weapon, they were able to put the suspects in custody within minutes and seconds when they arrived on scene,” Maurer explained.

After responding to what deputies thought was an active threat, they soon learned the “rifle” was a BB gun.

“To any naked eye, that BB gun looked as if were a real gun, we don’t have the time to investigate whether that’s a fake gun, an airsoft gun, a BB gun or a real gun, we will respond immediately and make sure the safety of the children is there for us,” Maurer said.

Alacia Williams got the call Tuesday.

“You can only imagine, as a mother what was going through my mind,” she said.” I literally–my heart dropped.”

That call was from a deputy telling her that her 14-year-old son and 18-year-old nephew were being detained for having a BB gun on school property.

“I begged them; I was like, ‘they didn’t mean any harm, they weren’t up to no good, they weren’t doing anything wrong, please don’t take them to jail,”‘ Williams recalled.

Williams says it was all a misunderstanding.

“Normally they go in the backyard and we have sheet metal targets they usually shoot at back there,” she said. “When I asked them, they said ‘we just got bored in the backyard and we know there’s a field down the street.”

The two teens face several third-degree felony charges for something their family says was blown way out of proportion.

“They weren’t out here breaking into cars, trying to rob houses,” she said. “Everybody around here knows that they’re just silly boys.”

“Even once that was explained, nothing changed,” Williams continued.

The walk from their house to the field was only a couple of blocks, but the elementary school sits right in the middle.

Williams doesn’t disagree with how Hillsborough County deputies responded, but she says felony charges were a step too far.

“I spoke with [the teens] and asked them, ‘were you aware that other people could have taken that the wrong way, like other people could have looked at the BB gun and not known it was a BB gun,'” she said. “It didn’t dawn on them; they’re kids.”

Both teens are charged with improper exhibition of a weapon or firearm on school grounds, trespassing on school property with a weapon or firearm and disrupting school or lawful assembly.

Each charge is a third-degree felony that banks on the fact these teens were on school property.

The teens tell 8 On Your Side the only time they stepped off of the sidewalk was when deputies asked them to get on the ground.

Hillsborough County Public Schools tells 8 On Your Side the sidewalk is public property, but the grass is not.

When asked to confirm the teens got onto the grass on the school’s property, an agency representative said “our deputies responded to a call reporting two suspects on the school’s property.”

Then they pointed us to the Federal Gun-Free School Zone Act, a law that prohibits someone who doesn’t have a concealed carry permit from possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to the Florida Department of Education, “because a BB gun shoots a projectile powered by air, not by an explosive charge, it would not be classified as a firearm according to federal definition.”

The department also says BB guns do not meet the Florida Statute definition of weapon.

Section 790.001(13), F.S. reads “”Weapon” means any dirk, knife, metallic knuckles, slungshot, billie, tear gas gun, chemical weapon or device, or other deadly weapon except a firearm or a common pocketknife, plastic knife, or blunt-bladed table knife.”