TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If 2024 is your year to travel, you’ll have a few more destinations to pick from if you fly out of Tampa International Airport.

So far, five airlines have announced new nonstop routes flying from Tampa. Many of the new routes will begin in January.

You can find the new routes below.

DestinationAirlineStart date
Burlington, VermontBreeze AirwaysJan. 1
Gulfport/Biloxi, MississippiBreeze AirwaysJan. 12
Plattsburg, New YorkBreeze AirwaysFeb. 2
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaBreeze AirwaysMay 10
Hartford, ConnecticutFrontier AirlinesMarch 7
San Antonio, TexasSpiritJan. 11 (seasonal)
Cleveland, Ohio
Southwest
Spirit		Jan. 13 (seasonal)
Feb. 14
Cincinnati, OhioSouthwestMarch 9 (seasonal)
Grand Rapids, MichiganSouthwestMarch 9
Minneapolis/St. Paul, MinnesotaSouthwestJan. 13 (seasonal)
Omaha, NebraskaSouthwestJune 24
Salt Lake City, UtahSouthwestMarch 9
San Diego, CaliforniaSouthwestJune 8
St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, CanadaWestJetMarch 17 (seasonal)

To see all of Tampa International Airport’s nonstop flights, visit the airport’s website.