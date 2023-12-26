TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If 2024 is your year to travel, you’ll have a few more destinations to pick from if you fly out of Tampa International Airport.
So far, five airlines have announced new nonstop routes flying from Tampa. Many of the new routes will begin in January.
You can find the new routes below.
|Destination
|Airline
|Start date
|Burlington, Vermont
|Breeze Airways
|Jan. 1
|Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi
|Breeze Airways
|Jan. 12
|Plattsburg, New York
|Breeze Airways
|Feb. 2
|Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|Breeze Airways
|May 10
|Hartford, Connecticut
|Frontier Airlines
|March 7
|San Antonio, Texas
|Spirit
|Jan. 11 (seasonal)
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Southwest
Spirit
|Jan. 13 (seasonal)
Feb. 14
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Southwest
|March 9 (seasonal)
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|Southwest
|March 9
|Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota
|Southwest
|Jan. 13 (seasonal)
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Southwest
|June 24
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Southwest
|March 9
|San Diego, California
|Southwest
|June 8
|St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
|WestJet
|March 17 (seasonal)
To see all of Tampa International Airport’s nonstop flights, visit the airport’s website.