TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are many places to sit down for a bite to eat in Tampa, but these restaurants are the highest rated, according to Yelp.

Restaurants were only included in this list if they had more than 1,000 Yelp reviews, and chain restaurants were not included.

Restaurants are listed from highest star rating to lowest. If multiple restaurants had the same rating, the one with the higher number of reviews is listed first.

On Swann (4.5 stars / 1.8K reviews)

On Swann is located along West Swann Avenue in Hyde Park Village.

Popular dishes include kale salad, pork chop, hot chicken, and scallops.

Some reviewers said:

“Came in for lunch and had an overall great experience. Service was phenomenal from the moment we walked in. The charcuterie board was to die for!! It is quite busy and you may be seated closely to another table, however this personally did not bother me. Definitely will be back.”

“This place gets better each time I go! The arancini and pork belly was great to start. The scallops were perfectly cooked and paired with the right sides, loved the pumpkin sauce. Cocktails are always a must and come out great! Service was great!”

Oxford Exchange (4.3 stars / 2.3K reviews)

Oxford Exchange is located along West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

“Great place to brunch with friends. The whipped feta dip and avocado toast were great. The salad was shareable and the buffalo cauliflower flatbread was yummy!”

“Love this place, can’t beat the ambiance from when you walk in the door. Food selections are great. Pancakes, tacos and even sandwiches for lunch are great. Love the Buddy Brew coffee also.”

“Such a cute little restaurant. The service was great and the food was even better. Their coffee is also the best coffee I’ve had here so far.”

Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza (4.3 stars / 1.4K reviews)

Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza is located along East Twiggs Street in Tampa.

Popular dishes include buffalo chicken pizza, lasagna pizza, New York pizza and chicken parm pizza.

Eddie and Sam’s Pizza imports water from New York “for the sake of authenticity.”

Some reviewers said:

“Traveled to the downtown Tampa area to try some famous pizza. This place did not disappoint! Pizza was fantastic and reminded me of NY pizza. I will say the chicken wings were just ok but the selections for pizzas here are more than enough to make up for it.”

“This is the best pizza in Tampa! If you’re looking for a New York style pizza and haven’t tried Eddie & Sam’s, this is your sign. I’ve been coming to this place for years and it has never disappointed me, the service is amazing and fast.”

“Moved to Tampa from NYC and this place is the closest thing to New York pie I have tasted in the Tampa area. Not saying it’s the greatest pizza I have ever eaten, just the closest to NYC style and the only pizza I’ll eat in Tampa.”

Green Lemon (4.3 stars / 1.4K reviews)

Green Lemon is located along South Howard Avenue near South Tampa.

Popular dishes include street tacos, chicken tacos, and a shrimp taco bowl.

Some reviewers said:

“I love it here. And for so many reasons. A good friend recommended Green Lemon and I’ve visited on three separate occasions in a matter of two weeks. Judge me.”

“Excellent service, delicious food, fun atmosphere. We went here not knowing about the Happy Hour specials. $7 nachos? $10 for 3 tacos? So much for for such a fair price. We’ll be back asap!”

“Amazing spot. Very cool atmosphere. Great food and the best damn margarita I’ve had in a while.”

Ulele (4.2 stars / 3.9K reviews)

Ulele is located on North Highland Avenue in Tampa.

Some of the restaurant’s popular dishes include charbroiled oysters, seafood risotto and crab mac, according to Yelp.

Ulele “celebrates the vibrant fusion of ingredients from Florida waters and land once home to many Native Americans, including the young princess Ulele,” according to the business owner.

Some reviewers said:

“Great place to take friends and celebrate special occasions. The staff is always knowledgeable and not to mention the amazing food.”

“Ulele is my favorite restaurant in Tampa. Stopped in the other night on our anniversary. Everything on the menu is delicious.”

“The food was amazing! I had the pompano and my friend had a grouper. We ordered a crab mac and cheese also and my son old tore it up! Everything was great. We enjoyed a wine the server had suggested. The key lime pie was absolutely incredible! It was the most perfect evening we all had in a while!”

Bern’s Steak House (4.2 stars / 3.5K reviews)

Bern’s Steak House is located along South Howard Avenue in Historic Hyde Park North.

Popular dishes include French onion soup, Oz medium rare strip, and filet mignon.

The restaurant boasts “one of the largest wine collections in the world,” according to the business owner. “An internationally famous dessert room. Wine cellar and kitchen tours available for all guests.”

Some of the reviewers said:

“This is one of those dining experiences that needs to be done at least once if you can. We arrived right at the opening of the restaurant (along with everyone else, so there was a bit of a wait for [our] table. We were seated in one of the main dining rooms. With an extensive menu, there is something for everyone.”

“Bern’s is probably one of the best meals we have had in Tampa. There is a reason its always packed and hard to get reservations. If you have hesitations about going, don’t wait. I took my husband for his birthday and we both enjoyed it.”

Bartaco (4.2 stars / 1.7K reviews)

Bartaco is located along West Snow Avenue in Hyde Park Village.

Popular dishes include pork belly tacos, Baja fish tacos and white fish tacos.

Some of the reviewers said:

“Amazing! Everything from the food, service, drinks was exceptional. The wait for a table was long but it was worth the wait.”

“Best service in Hyde Park!”

“One of my favorite places to sit at the counter while in Hyde Park Village. The food never disappoints and love their fresh juice drinks. I love the small tapas size portions so I can order a variety.”

Datz (4.1 stars / 3.7K reviews)

Datz is located along South MacDill Avenue in South Tampa.

Some of the popular dishes include chicken and waffles benedict, buffalo cauliflower, and crème brûlée French toast.

“A locally-flavored American restaurant and market dishing up regional comfort food favorites generously paired with craft beer, boutique wine and top-shelf spirits,” according to the business owner.

The restaurant recently announced it would be closing its doors at its South Tampa location after more than a decade, however, the St. Petersburg and Riverview locations will remain open.

Some of the reviewers said:

“Huge fan of the Cuban sandwich and the champagne supernova. Went here for brunch with a friend while downtown in early June. Service was great. Outdoor seating is cool. Unfortunately, you should probably mind your manners, because this is a family-friendly joint.”

“Always consistently wonderful! The service was awesome and we had a pretty large group. Everyone was super happy with what they ordered!!”

Columbia Restaurant (4.0 stars / 3.6K reviews)

Columbia Restaurant is located along East 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

Popular dishes include the Cuban sandwich, Spanish bean soup, and black bean soup.

Some reviewers said:

“Always a consistent dining experience. Very diverse menu, a little something for everyone. The 1905 salad is a meal in itself. This restaurant has Tampa history in every nook and cranny. The staff is top shelf, and the quality is without peer in Ybor City dining establishments.”

“Perfect Setting with Great People. Never disappoints. Parties are great to have here any size.”

“one of the best meals of my life.”