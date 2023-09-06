TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa City Council struck down Mayor Jane Castor’s proposed budget and tax hike early Wednesday.

After hours of public comment and discussion, the city council members rejected the mayor’s budget by a vote of 4-3.

A majority of council members said they believe Tampa residents are already in a tough position with the high cost of living and a millage increase would put people in a bigger bind, potentially escalating the affordable housing crisis.

Castor said the 16 percent tax hike was necessary to address road improvements, staffing shortages and emergency response times.

“When we’ve passed increases in the past, special assessments or millage increases, we didn’t have the housing affordability crisis in Tampa, but now it’s just built out so much and you know, I think this is really the wrong time to do it and we shot it down,” Chairman Guido Maniscalco said.

Without the tax hike, the city council has to come up with a new spending plan. A workshop will be held next week to figure out where spending cuts can be made and a modified budget will be presented.

The next budget hearing is set for Sept. 19.