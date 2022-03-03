The Weeknd tour coming to Tampa

Editor’s note: The video above is from a news conference before Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of The Weeknd who live in Tampa can “Save Your Tears” – the superstar will be making a stop here on his upcoming “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour.

The Weeknd announced dates for the first leg of the tour on Thursday. It kicks off in Toronto – The Weeknd’s hometown – in July.

Singer and rapper Doja Cat will be joining the Grammy Award-winning R&B star on the global stadium tour.

The Weeknd and Doja Cat will be performing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Thursday, Aug. 4. A second Florida stop is scheduled two days later, on Aug. 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to the announcement, this will be The Weeknd’s first tour since his “After Hours” album, which featured the hit song “Blinding Lights.”

It will not, however, be the singer’s first time performing that hit song at Raymond James Stadium. The Weeknd headlined last year’s Super Bowl LV halftime show in Tampa. He closed out the performance with “Blinding Lights.”

Before the halftime show, The Weeknd proclaimed his love for the city.

“The crowd here is insane,” the singer said. “They don’t sing the lyrics back at you, they scream it back at you. It’s such an experience, I love Tampa.“

The “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” will feature songs from both “After Hours” and his latest album, “Dawn FM,” which was released earlier year.

“The tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life,” organizers said.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. on The Weeknd’s website. Verizon Up members will have access to a presale starting March 7 while the Spotify Fans First presale will begin March 8.

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will also go to a good cause. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, an organization that fights global hunger. The singer and the organization recently teamed up and launched the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND.

One dollar from each ticket sold in North America will benefit the fund. The Weeknd is donating $500,000 and the World Food Program USA is giving $1 million.