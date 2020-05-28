Breaking News
‘The Parking Lot Social’ drive-thru experience coming to Raymond James Stadium

Hillsborough County

(Courtesy “The Parking Lot Social”)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new, drive-thru experience is headed to Raymond James Stadium in July.

“The Parking Lot Social” is a supersized, multi-sensory attraction, according to companies XL Event Labs and The Big Bounce America.

The Parking Lot Social will also be hosting two family events, called “Social Kids.”

Tickets start at $29 for the events.

The inaugural 2020 The Parking Lot Social tour includes:

Car-A-Oke: Guests can sing along to a live band with two giant screens from the comfort of their car

Headphone Disco DJ Battle – Guests will use wireless headphone technology to select their DJ of choice with scheduled battles

Boom Boom Bingo – This is described as a “high energy” interpretation of the classic game, with prizes.

Theme Trivia – Guests will compete with the entire crowd for prizes via a mobile app.

Parking LOL – A variety of stand-up acts will entertain guests cozy in their vehicles.

Midnight Movies – Friday and Saturday nights will offer guests the opportunity of an extra session to enjoy a drive-in movie.

The Parking Lot Social will take place July 16-19.

Social Kids will take place June 18 and 19.

Midnight Movies will take place 17 and 18.

To learn more, visit The Parking Lot Social’s website.

