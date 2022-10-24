TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “The Judds: The Final Tour” will be making a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena in February, country music star Wynonna Judd announced on the Today Show Monday morning.

Wynonna will be bringing along other artists including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea

Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride on the tour, which comes to Amalie Arena on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Fans can expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” said Wynonna. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same.”

Tickets for the Feb. 24 show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.